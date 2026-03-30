Singapore: SBS Transit Bus Catches Fire on TPE, No Injuries Reported

An SBS Transit bus caught fire along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Monday morning, March 30. However, no injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) saidthat it was informed about the incident at about 6.50 am. The fire occurred along the TPE towards the Seletar Expressway, after the Tampines Avenue 10 exit, and involved the engine compartment of the bus.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using a water jet. Photos shared on social media showed the bus pulled over on the roadside, with flames and smoke coming from the rear section. Subsequent images showed the fire fully put out, with personnel inspecting the charred engine area.

SBS Transit later confirmed that the vehicle was operating on Service 53 at the time of the incident. SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said all passengers were safely transferred to another bus to continue their journeys.

"We apologise to affected passengers for the distress and inconvenience caused. We are investigating the cause of the fire," the spokesperson told The Straits Times.

SCDF added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to annual statistics released by SCDF in February, vehicle fires in Singapore decreased from 257 cases in 2024 to 226 in 2025.