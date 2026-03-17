Singapore: Recycling Truck Catches Fire Near Tampines HDB Block, No Injuries Reported

A recycling truck caught fire near a residential block in Tampines on the evening of March 14, prompting a response from firefighters who worked to bring the blaze under control.

The incident occurred at around 6.40 pm near Block 319 Tampines Street 33, according to reports shared online. Videos circulating on social media showed flames emerging from the roof of the truck's collection tank, which is mounted at the rear of the vehicle.

The truck belonged to waste management company 800 Super, which operates recycling and waste collection services in Singapore.

Firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene and used a water jet to cool and extinguish the flames in the truck's rear compartment.

Footage from the scene showed the driver unloading recyclable materials from the tank onto the driveway while firefighters and personnel worked to sift through the waste. This allowed them to identify and put out any remaining hot spots as the fire continued to smoulder.

Operations continued into the evening, with additional videos showing firefighters carrying out dampening work even after nightfall to ensure the blaze was fully extinguished.

In response to media queries, SCDF confirmed that the fire involved the rear compartment of the recycling truck and said the officers successfully put it out using a water jet.

No injuries were reported in the incident. However, the authorities said that the investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.