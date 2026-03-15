Singapore to Raise Driving Test Fees from 2026, Introduces Road Assessment for Certain Licence Holders

The Singapore Traffic Police (TP) will increase fees for all driving tests starting March 13, 2026, marking the first revision in a decade. The changes come as authorities seek to keep pace with rising operating costs and strengthen road safety measures.

According to TP, the fees were last adjusted in 2016. The upcoming revision will be implemented gradually over the next few years to minimise the immediate financial impact on learners.

From March 13, the cost of theory tests, including the Basic Driving Theory Test, Final Driving Theory Test and Motorcycle Riding Theory Test, will rise from S$6.50 to S$7.20. The fee will increase further to S$8.00 in March 2027.

Practical test fees will also increase in stages. The charges for the Practical Riding Test, Practical Driving Test and Proficiency Driving Test will go up from S$33.00 to S$40.00 in 2026, followed by S$45.00 in 2027 and S$50.00 in 2028.

The revised fees will apply only to candidates who book their tests on or after the respective implementation dates. Applicants who have already secured their test bookings before the changes take effect will continue to pay the current rates.

In addition to the fee revision, the Traffic Police announced that certain licence holders will soon be able to book a mandatory road assessment introduced to improve road safety.

The requirement applies to holders of Class 3C and Class 3CA licences, which are typically granted to Work Permit and S Pass holders who convert their foreign driving licences. Since September 15, 2025, these motorists must pass a road assessment before they can enrol in lessons for Class 4 or Class 4P driving licences, which allow drivers to operate heavier vehicles.

Eligible licence holders whose employers have submitted the required declarations of support since September 2025 will be able to book their road assessment from March 13.

The assessment will be conducted at the Woodlands Test Centre within the Singapore Safety Driving Centre. It evaluates a driver's ability to operate a vehicle safely in real traffic conditions, covering areas such as vehicle control, mirror checks, signalling, speed management, lane positioning, navigating junctions and interacting with other road users while following traffic laws.

The fee for the road assessment will match the practical test fee, which is S$40, from March 2026, rising to S$45 in 2027 and S$50 in 2028. Candidates may also need to pay additional charges, such as vehicle rental and administrative fees set by the driving school.

Drivers who fail the road assessment will not be allowed to enrol for Class 4 or 4P lessons. In such cases, their Class 3C or 3CA licences will also be revoked, as they would be deemed not competent to drive even a standard passenger vehicle. Those affected will be barred from obtaining any class of driving licence for one year from the date of revocation.

The Traffic Police said that the new measures aim to ensure that drivers on Singapore's roads possess the necessary skills and competency before progressing to operate larger vehicles.