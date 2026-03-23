Singapore: One Person Rushed to Hospital Following PAB Fire in Balestier, Authorities Investigating Cause

A person was rushed to hospital after a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) caught fire along Balestier Road on Sunday, March 22, prompting a swift emergency response.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the incident at about 12.15 am. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the PAB engulfed in flames by the roadside. The blaze was extinguished using a hose reel, preventing it from spreading further.

One individual was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for treatment. However, the extent of the injuries was not disclosed. SCDF confirmed that investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.

Images circulating on social media showed the intensity of the incident. In a photo shared in a Facebook group for private-hire vehicle drivers, the PAB could be seen fully ablaze, with thick, dark smoke billowing into the night sky. A man was also visible standing close to the burning device.

The incident adds to a growing number of fires involving active mobility devices in Singapore.

In 2025, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam revealed in Parliament that 187 such fires had been recorded over the past five years. Nearly half involved personal mobility devices (PMDs), while PABs accounted for a significant 42%. The remaining cases were linked to personal mobility aids.

Earlier this year, on January 3, a separate fire involving a PAB led to the evacuation of 20 residents from a Housing Board block near Telok Blangah. The fire, which broke out in a unit at Block 108 Bukit Purmei Road, was put out using two water jets. Preliminary findings indicated that the blaze likely originated from a PAB battery located in a bedroom.

The authorities have repeatedly highlighted the risks associated with lithium-ion batteries used in such devices, particularly when improperly charged or modified. Investigations into the latest Balestier Road incident are expected to determine whether similar factors were involved.