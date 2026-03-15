Singapore Food Agency Orders Recall of 2 More Formula Milk Batches Linked to Toxin

Two batches of formula milk products have been recalled in Singapore after tests detected the presence of a toxin that may cause nausea and vomiting, authorities said on Sunday, March 15.

In a joint statement, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said the toxin, known as cereulide, was found in one batch of infant formula and one batch of toddler milk powder.

The affected products are Nestle NAN HA2 infant formula in an 800g tin, batch number 52750017C1, which is manufactured in Switzerland, and Nature One Dairy Premium Toddler Milk Formula Stage 3 in a 900g tin, batch number 326251110, produced in Australia.

According to the authorities, the Nestle product carries an expiry date of October 31, 2027, while the Nature One Dairy batch has expiry dates of November 10 or November 11, 2027.

Cereulide is a toxin that can cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea and vomiting. While the contamination prompted the recall, authorities said there have been no new reports of illness linked to the affected products since their previous update on January 30.

At that time, three children were reported to have developed mild symptoms possibly linked to exposure to the toxin. All three have since recovered, the agencies said.

The authorities also noted that there are currently no definitive clinical laboratory tests available to confirm cases of cereulide poisoning.

The CDA said that it is working closely with SFA and monitoring the situation with the help of medical practitioners to identify any potential cases among children.

Consumers who have purchased the affected formula are advised not to feed the products to their children. Parents whose children may have consumed the formula and are experiencing symptoms are encouraged to seek medical advice promptly.

Consumers may also contact the retailer where the products were purchased for further enquiries.

Since January 8, a total of 11 batches of formula milk products, including those from Nestle NAN, Nature One Dairy and Dumex Dulac, have been recalled in Singapore after tests detected the toxin.

Despite the recalls, authorities stressed that the affected products represent only a small portion of the country's formula milk supply. The implicated infant formula batches account for about five per cent of Singapore's imported supply, while the toddler milk products make up only a negligible share of the overall market.

Officials added that a wide range of alternative formula products remains available for consumers.