Singapore: Fire Breaks Out at Industrial Building in Sungei Kadut, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at an industrial building along Sungei Kadut Drive early on Tuesday morning, March 10, prompting a response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police officers.

SCDF said that it was informed about the incident at about 6.45 am at 56 Sungei Kadut Drive.

According to AsiaOne, when the reporters arrived at the scene around 7.30 am, at least two SCDF fire bikes and two fire engines were present as firefighters worked to manage the situation.

The police officers were also deployed to help control traffic and keep the area clear while emergency crews operated at the site. Fire hoses had been stretched across Sungei Kadut Drive, from outside electronics retailer Gain City, located across the road to the affected premises.

SCDF added that the fire involved tins of paint stored inside the building. Firefighters used two water jets to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported and investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.

Checks indicate that the address is linked to CKR Contract Services Pte Ltd, which was previously the main contractor for the Punggol Point Cove Build-To-Order (BTO) project. Its services for the project were terminated by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) in July 2023 due to unsatisfactory progress and repeated failure to meet construction targets.

The location is also the registered address of CKR Paints and Coating Specialist Pte Ltd. Both companies are listed as undergoing liquidation.