Singapore Expands Recognised Medical Schools List with Eight New Overseas Institutions

Aspiring doctors in Singapore will soon have more overseas study options, with eight additional foreign universities set to be recognised for medical training from February 1.

The move is aimed at strengthening Singapore's future healthcare workforce as demand for medical services rises with an ageing population.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, January 27, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) said the newly approved institutions will be added to Singapore's list of recognised overseas medical schools. With these additions, the total number of recognised foreign medical schools will increase from 112 to 120.

The newly recognised institutions are Adelaide University in Australia, Manipal Academy of Higher Education in India, the University of Galway in Ireland, Universiti Sains Malaysia in Malaysia, The Aga Khan University Medical College in Pakistan, Tsinghua University in China, the University of Exeter in Britain, and City St George's, University of London, also in Britain.

From 2026, students intending to pursue a medical degree overseas may apply to these universities and subsequently seek registration to practise medicine in Singapore. MOH and SMC said the list of registrable medical qualifications is reviewed regularly to ensure that foreign-trained doctors meet standards comparable to those trained locally.

The assessment process considers several factors, including the international standing of the universities, the language of instruction— which must be English— and the professional performance of graduates from these institutions.

The authorities said the expanded list complements efforts to boost the local supply of doctors, noting that annual intake at Singapore's medical schools has increased from about 440 students in 2014 to 555 in 2025.

SMC added that all graduates from recognised medical schools, regardless of nationality or year of graduation, are eligible to apply for registration to practise in Singapore. Foreign-trained doctors will continue to be assessed under a supervisory framework during their initial years of practice to ensure patient safety and uphold high standards of medical care.