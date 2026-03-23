Singapore: Elderly Woman, 71, Found Dead After Fall from Yishun HDB Block

A 71-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Yishun on Monday morning, March 23.

The police and emergency services were alerted to the scene at Block 701B Yishun Avenue 5 at about 7.10 am. According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the woman was discovered lying motionless at the base of the block.

A paramedic who arrived at the scene pronounced her dead shortly after. Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman had fallen from height. The authorities added that there is currently no evidence to suggest foul play, though investigations are still ongoing.

When reporters arrived at the location later in the morning, the area had been cordoned off by police. Several fast response vehicles and an ambulance were stationed nearby, while a blue tent had been set up at the ground floor beneath two stacks of flats.

The block, completed in 2001, primarily houses elderly residents, with most units consisting of one- and two-room flats designed for seniors. Residents in the vicinity appeared subdued as investigations continued through the morning.

While the circumstances leading up to the fall remain unclear, the incident underscores ongoing concerns about the well-being and safety of elderly individuals living alone. Authorities have not released further details about the case.