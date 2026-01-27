Singapore Cop Fined, Banned from Driving Over Unauthorised U-Turn That Injured Passenger

A 31-year-old police officer was fined S$5,000 and disqualified from driving for five years after causing a road accident in Geylang that left a car passenger with serious facial injuries.

On Monday, January 26, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pua Peng Siang pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt by driving without due consideration for other road users. The offence stemmed from an unauthorised U-turn he attempted while driving a police vehicle on active duty.

The court heard that the incident occurred on January 22, 2025, at about 10.20 pm along Cassia Link. ASP Pua was travelling in the left lane of a two-lane road towards Old Airport Road when he approached a non-signalised junction. Without checking his blind spot, he changed lanes in an attempt to make an illegal U-turn.

In doing so, the police vehicle collided with a car that was travelling in the right lane and had the right of way. The impact caused a 54-year-old female passenger in the other car to strike her face against the back seat, resulting in fractures near her right eye.

The victim was taken to hospital conscious and was later granted seven days of hospitalisation leave. The court was told that she incurred more than S$7,000 in medical expenses, with a separate civil claim to be pursued.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thaddeus Tan highlighted that ASP Pua's actions led to injuries to a particularly vulnerable part of the body, noting the seriousness of the breach of traffic rules. He also acknowledged that the officer stopped at the scene to assist the injured woman after the collision.

District Judge Shawn Ho said ASP Pua had done what was expected of him following the accident, adding that further charges could have been considered had he failed to render assistance.

In mitigation, ASP Pua, who was unrepresented, expressed remorse and accepted responsibility for the harm caused. "I understand the harm that I caused and I take responsibility for it," he said, as quoted by The Straits Times.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that ASP Pua had immediately helped the injured party and called for an ambulance. The SPF also said he was redeployed to administrative duties after the incident and that internal disciplinary proceedings will be initiated.

"Officers of the SPF are expected to exercise the utmost care for the safety of the public when carrying out their duties," an SPF spokesman told portal, adding that the force takes firm action against officers who break the law.

Under the law, a first-time offender convicted of causing grievous hurt by driving without due consideration may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both. Repeat offenders face heavier penalties, including a jail term of up to four years and a fine of up to S$10,000.