Singapore Car Catches Fire in Yishun Carpark; No Injuries Reported

A car caught fire at an HDB carpark in Yishun on Monday, March 9, prompting a response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). However, no injuries were reported.

The SCDF said that it was informed about the incident at about 11.05 am at Block 512 Yishun Street 41. The firefighters extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC Lee Hui Ying said that the Housing and Development Board (HDB) had confirmed that the carpark remains safe for use.

She also thanked residents for their patience as the town council carries out clean-up and reinstatement work following the incident.

According to SCDF figures, there were 226 such fires reported in 2025, a decrease from 257 cases in 2024.

Among the incidents last year, four involved electric vehicles (EVs), up from just one case in 2024. SCDF added that three of the EV fires were linked to electrical faults in the battery.

As electric vehicles become more common on Singapore's roads, their numbers have grown steadily. Data from the Land Transport Authority cited by SCDF shows that there were 50,025 registered EVs in Singapore as of December 31, 2025, including cars, taxis and motorcycles.