Singapore Authorities Investigate Alleged Bomb Hoax at Paya Lebar Air Base

Investigations are ongoing after the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) was alerted to online posts alleging a bomb threat at Paya Lebar Air Base on Friday (Jan 23).

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said precautionary measures were immediately put in place following the alert. Bomb sweeps were conducted at the air base as part of established security protocols.

"No threat was identified," MINDEF said, as quoted by CNA, adding that operations at the air base were not disrupted.

The ministry also issued a reminder that making false bomb threats is a serious offence. Under Section 268A of the Penal Code, individuals who communicate information about a bomb threat knowing it to be false can face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine of up to S$50,000, or both.

MINDEF stressed that such false alarms divert security resources and can cause unnecessary public concern, and said investigations into the incident are continuing.