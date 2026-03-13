Singapore: 78-Year-Old Unconscious Man Rushed to Hospital After Car Collides with Trailer on TPE

A 78-year-old man was taken to hospital unconscious following a traffic accident involving a car and a trailer along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Wednesday, March 11.

A 44-year-old woman who was travelling in the same car was also injured in the crash but was conscious when she was conveyed to hospital.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident at about 3.20 pm. The incident occurred on the TPE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE), before the exit to Tampines Avenue 12.

A video of the crash shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Thursday, March 12, shows a red car crashing into the rear of a trailer travelling ahead of it. Following the initial impact, the car veers to the right and hits the road divider before turning and striking the trailer again, which appears to have come to a stop.

Other videos circulating online show the aftermath of the collision, with the front of the red car severely damaged and its bonnet badly crumpled.

The police said that the investigations into the accident are still ongoing.