Singapore: 7 People Rushed to Hospital for Smoke Inhalation After Car Catches Fire at Buangkok HDB Block

Seven people were taken to hospital after a car caught fire at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Buangkok on Monday evening, March 23, prompting an emergency response and the evacuation of residents.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the blaze at about 8 pm at Block 980D Buangkok Crescent. The fire, which involved a car parked on the ground floor, had already led to around 20 people evacuating the building before firefighters arrived.

SCDF officers quickly brought the situation under control, extinguishing the flames using a water jet. Despite the swift response, several individuals were affected by smoke inhalation.

Four people were taken to Singapore General Hospital, while three others were conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The incident comes amid a broader trend showing a decline in vehicle fires in Singapore. In 2025, a total of 226 such cases were recorded, down from 257 in 2024. However, fires involving electric vehicles have inched up slightly, with four cases reported last year compared to just one the year before. Investigations found that most of these were linked to electrical faults in vehicle batteries.

While it remains unclear what triggered the Buangkok fire, authorities have previously highlighted the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and vigilance, particularly as new vehicle technologies become more widespread.