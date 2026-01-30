Singapore: 63-Year-Old Man Found Dead at Foot of HDB Block in Clementi

A 63-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Clementi on Tuesday night, the police said.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the incident at about 8.55 pm on January 27. Officers and SCDF personnel were dispatched to Block 310 Clementi Avenue 4 following a call for assistance.

Upon arrival, the man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said there are no indications of foul play. The man's identity has not been released.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are still ongoing.