Singapore: 59-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Ang Mo Kio Accident; Driver Arrested for Dangerous Driving

A 59-year-old man died on Monday evening, January 19, following a traffic accident involving a car and a pedestrian in Ang Mo Kio. A 50-year-old male driver has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident at about 8.30 pm. The collision occurred near Block 231 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

The pedestrian was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver involved has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

The photographs of the scene shared with The Straits Times show a car positioned in the area between Blocks 231 and 230, which had been cordoned off by the authorities. A police vehicle was also seen parked along the road as officers conducted on-site investigations.

The police investigations are still ongoing.