Singapore: 54-Year-Old Bus Passenger Injured in Collision with Prime Mover on Lornie Road

A 54-year-old bus passenger was taken to hospital following a collision between a bus and a prime mover along Lornie Road on Friday night, March 27.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were informed about the accident in the direction of Thomson Road at about 10.25 pm. A 55-year-old male bus driver is currently assisting with the investigations.

According to both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the injured passenger was conscious when he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In response to media queries, SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said the company is attempting to contact the injured passenger to offer support and assistance. She added that the operator is cooperating fully with authorities as investigations continue.

However, it remains unclear whether there were other passengers on board at the time of the accident, or which bus service was involved.

Images circulating on social media show the extent of the damage, with the SBS Transit bus sustaining a shattered windscreen and a heavily damaged front door. The prime mover involved in the collision was also seen nearby, with part of its guard rail broken off and lying on the road.

The investigations into the incident are still ongoing.