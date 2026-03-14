Singapore: 5 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash on SLE Blocks Lanes, Traps Lorry Drivers

Five people were rushed to hospital after a multi-vehicle accident involving heavy vehicles and a motorcycle along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Saturday morning, March 14.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident, involving two trucks, two lorries and a motorcycle, at about 10 am. It occurred on the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), shortly after the Upper Thomson Road exit.

According to SCDF, two lorry drivers were trapped in their seats following the collision. Rescue officers used hydraulic rescue equipment to free them before they were taken to hospital.

Those injured included two male lorry drivers aged 42 and 37, two male passengers aged 28 and 52 who were travelling in the lorries, and a 32-year-old male motorcyclist. The police said that all five people were conscious when they were taken to hospital. Three were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while the remaining two were taken to Woodlands Health Campus.

The photos, which were circulating on social media, showed the aftermath of the crash, with at least four vehicles blocking all three lanes of the expressway. One of the lorries had overturned onto its side, while another appeared to have crashed into the road divider with its front badly damaged.

A video posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook page showed a chain reaction involving several heavy vehicles travelling in the left lane. In the footage, a large lorry appears to ram into the back of a smaller one, which then collides with another lorry ahead of it. The impact causes one of the vehicles to flip onto its side as it slides into the next lane, while another is pushed into the road divider.

Traffic congestion quickly built up following the accident. In a post on X, Land Transport Authority said the resulting jam stretched as far back as Lentor Avenue.

The crash comes amid a rise in injury-causing accidents in Singapore. According to the Traffic Police, the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 7,053 cases in 2024 to 7,560 cases in 2025.

The police investigations into the cause of the accident are still ongoing.