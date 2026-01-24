Singapore: 44-Year-Old Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident in Jurong West Arrested

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Jurong that claimed the life of a 36-year-old woman.

The police said the man was arrested on Saturday, January 24, on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death, following investigations into the incident that occurred a day earlier. The accident took place along Jurong West Avenue 4 towards Jurong West Avenue 2 on Friday, January 23.

The police were alerted to the incident at about 7.25 am. When officers arrived at the scene, the driver involved was not present. The female pedestrian was found unconscious and was taken to hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

According to accounts from the scene, passers-by were seen helping to move the victim to a nearby grass patch shortly after the collision, as the car involved fled the area.

The police investigations are still ongoing.