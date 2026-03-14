Singapore: 36-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Taxi on SLE

A 36-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision with a taxi along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Thursday, March 12.

The police said that they were informed about the accident at about 1 am. The crash occurred along the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, the police said.

The taxi driver, a 70-year-old man, was conscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, according to the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The police investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

Videos circulating online showed the aftermath of the crash. In a clip posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Friday, March 13, a taxi can be seen stopped in the middle of the road with its hazard lights switched on. Another segment of the video shows the rear of the taxi heavily damaged, while a motorcycle lies on its side nearby.

A photo of the scene also appeared to show what looked like blood on the taxi's rear windscreen.

The accident comes amid broader concerns about road safety. According to the Traffic Police, traffic fatalities reached a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, compared with 141 deaths in 2016. In 2024, there were 142 road deaths recorded.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders remain among the most vulnerable road users. In 2025, they were involved in 54.8% of all traffic accidents and accounted for 53% of road deaths, with 79 fatal accidents involving motorcyclists.

The ComfortDelGro, which operates one of Singapore's largest taxi fleets, has been contacted for comment.