Singapore: 35-Year-Old Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Collision with Car Along KPE

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital following an accident involving a car along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) on Saturday, January 24.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the incident at about 11.40 am. The motorcyclist was conscious when he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment.

Dashcam footage of the accident, which was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on the same day, showed a white car colliding with a motorcycle on the leftmost lane of the expressway.

The impact caused the rider to be flung onto the road, with his personal belongings scattered across the carriageway.

The motorcycle was seen veering towards the rightmost lane before swerving back to the leftmost lane and grazing the concrete divider.

The police said the 34-year-old male driver of the car is assisting with investigations. Inquiries into the circumstances of the accident are still ongoing.