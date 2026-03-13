Singapore: 30-Year-Old Woman, 2 Children Injured After Car Collides with PMD in Hougang

A woman and two children were rushed to hospital following a car collision with a personal mobility device (PMD) at a pedestrian crossing in Hougang on Wednesday evening, March 11.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the 30-year-old female PMD rider and the two children, a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, were taken to hospital. The woman was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the children were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for medical attention.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which was posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook page on Friday, March 13, shows the woman riding the PMD with two children as they cross the road at a pedestrian crossing. At the time, the traffic light appears to be red for oncoming vehicles.

Moments later, a red car drives into the crossing and crashes into the PMD, sending the woman and the two children tumbling onto the road. Several passers-by are seen rushing over immediately to assist the injured trio.

In response to media queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Hougang Street 61 at around 5.30 pm on March 11.

The police added that a 54-year-old female driver was arrested for reckless driving causing grievous hurt. Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.