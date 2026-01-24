Singapore: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Rental Car from Woodlands Carpark

A 30-year-old man was arrested on January 22 for his suspected involvement in the theft of a rental car from a multi-storey carpark in Woodlands.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 23, the police said that they were alerted to the case at about 11.45 pm on January 19. The victim had reported that his rental vehicle, which was parked at a multi-storey carpark along Woodlands Street 83 on January 18, was believed to have been stolen.

Following ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him. The stolen vehicle was subsequently recovered.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the rental car's key had been left unattended overnight on one of the vehicle's tyres, police added.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Saturday, January 24, with theft of a motor vehicle. If convicted, he could face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

The police advised vehicle owners to take precautionary measures to prevent theft, including parking in well-lit areas, removing cash cards, keys and other valuables, and ensuring windows are wound up and doors locked. Owners were also reminded not to leave keys or transponders unattended.