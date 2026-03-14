Singapore: 20-Year-Old Arrested Over Suspected Arson in Series of Fires at Sungei Kadut Industrial Estate

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of fires that broke out over three consecutive days in the Sungei Kadut industrial estate.

In a statement on Friday, March 13, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the fires took place between Tuesday and Thursday at three separate locations: Sungei Kadut Drive, Sungei Kadut Street 1, and Sungei Kadut Crescent.

The incidents were reported at 56 Sungei Kadut Drive, 51 Sungei Kadut Street 1 and 8 Sungei Kadut Crescent. Preliminary investigations indicate that all three fires are believed to have been deliberately started.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the fires on Tuesday and Wednesday and extinguished the flames. On Thursday, March 12, members of the public managed to put out the fire before SCDF personnel arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, the police said.

Following investigations, officers from the Woodlands Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him on Thursday. A lighter and a pair of gloves believed to have been used in connection with the fires were also seized as evidence.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Saturday, March 14, with mischief by fire with intent to cause damage under Section 435 of the Penal Code. If convicted, he could face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

The police said that they take a serious view of such acts, noting that offences involving fire can pose significant risks to lives and property.

"The police have zero tolerance for reckless acts that endanger the lives or safety of others," SPF said, adding that it will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.