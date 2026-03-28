Singapore: 2 Motorcyclists Rushed to Hospital After Accident with Car in Clarke Quay

Two motorcyclists were rushed to hospital following a traffic accident involving a car in the Clarke Quay area on Friday evening, March 27.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the officers were alerted to the incident at about 8.10 pm at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road. The collision involved two motorcycles and a car.

The riders, aged 31 and 43, were conscious when they were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for treatment. The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man, is assisting with ongoing investigations.

James Tan, a 29-year-old friend of one of the injured motorcyclists, said that the two riders were making a right turn when the accident occurred. He added that his friend complained of pain in his back, shoulder and leg, while the other motorcyclist was unable to stand after the crash.

Photos from the scene showed broken glass and scattered debris across the road, indicating the impact of the collision.

The incident comes amid a broader rise in road accidents. Data from the Traffic Police showed that the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 7,053 cases in 2024 to 7,560 cases in 2025.

The investigations into the accident are still ongoing.