Singapore: 147 Gastroenteritis Cases Reported at North View Primary School; Authorities Investigating

Singapore authorities are investigating 147 cases of gastroenteritis involving students from North View Primary School in Yishun, following reports of illness earlier this month. The cases span multiple levels within the school, with symptoms first reported from January 13.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, January 19, the school, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said that most affected students had recovered by January 18. One student was hospitalised on January 17 as a precaution and was discharged the following day in stable condition.

North View Primary School, located at 210 Yishun Avenue 6, said it has been in contact with affected students and their parents and will continue to monitor students' health. The school is working closely with SFA and CDA to determine the cause of the incident.

The authorities noted that North View Primary School is not among the 13 schools that adopted the new central kitchen meal model earlier this month. As part of precautionary measures, the school has stepped up cleaning and sanitisation efforts across classrooms and common areas, including the canteen, and has reduced large-scale school gatherings.

Students have also been reminded to practise good personal hygiene and to stay at home if they feel unwell, the agencies said.

The incident comes amid heightened concern over gastroenteritis cases in schools. It is the second major outbreak reported in a primary school over the past week. Authorities are separately investigating 60 gastroenteritis cases involving students from River Valley Primary School, where symptoms were reported from January 14.

River Valley Primary School operates under the new central kitchen meal model, with its canteen managed by caterer Gourmetz. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.