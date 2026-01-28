Singapore: 13 People Hospitalized After Accident Involving Lorry, Car Along Orchard Road

Thirteen people were taken to hospital following a traffic accident involving a lorry and a car along Orchard Road in the early hours of Wednesday, January 28.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 6.20 am at the junction of Orchard Road and Orchard Link.

The paramedics conveyed six people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and another seven to Singapore General Hospital. SCDF added that five other individuals were assessed for minor injuries at the scene but declined further medical treatment.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident at around 6.15 am. Those taken to hospital were conscious and included a 64-year-old male car driver and 12 male lorry passengers aged between 30 and 51. The lorry passengers are foreign workers. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

A photo taken by a Straits Times reader showed the aftermath of the crash, with both vehicles on the pavement outside the Apple store in Orchard Road. The front bumpers of the lorry and the car appeared damaged, and a bench on the pavement had been knocked over. A police vehicle was also seen at the scene.

When The Straits Times arrived at about 11 am, both vehicles had been towed away and the bench had been restored to an upright position, although the area remained cordoned off.

An employee from a nearby Adidas store said the lorry and car were still on the pavement at around 9 am before being removed at about 10.20 am.

Traffic conditions in the area were reported to be normal later in the morning, with a nearby pedestrian crossing operating as usual.