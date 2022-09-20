Sgt Nicholas Bobo: Decorated Army Paratrooper Dies After Being Shot Outside His North Carolina Apartment

An army man has died in a shooting in North Carolina. Sgt. Nicholas Bobo, who is a paratrooper in the US Army, was shot and killed in Fayetteville. The incident happened outside his complex this week.

Police responded to the area around 11.00 p.m. as it received the complaint. When police arrived at the scene, Bobo was declared dead. He died to multiple gunshot wounds.

Decorated Army Paratrooper Dies

Officials investigating the case don't believe it was a case of random shooting as Bobo's car was stolen. The case is being investigated by Army Criminal Investigation Command and the Fayetteville Police Department.

Bobo Was An Automated Logistical Specialist

Bobo, an automated logistical specialist, assigned to the 407th Brigade Support Battalion, leaves behind his wife, daughter, and parents. He joined the Army in 2019 and had been stationed at Fort Bragg since 2019, according to New York Post.

Bobo Succumbed To Injuries And Died On The Spot

Near Bobo's apartment, 900 block of Enclave Dr, shots were heard and police responded to an emergency call. According to the police, Bobos succumbed to the injuries and died on the spot after being shot.

His awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service

Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Parachutist Badge, Driver Mechanic Badge-Driver Wheeled Vehicle, and Marksmanship Qualification Badge Expert-Carbine, according to WBTV.

Bobo's Vehicle Was Also Stolen

After Bobo was shot, his vehicle was also stolen from the apartment, which is about a 12-minute drive from Fort Bragg. A neighbor also told local channels that his friend witnessed the shooting and helped Bobo, who later died of severe wounds.

Lt. Col. Brett Lea, the spokesperson for the 82nd Airborne Division, expressed grief on the death and said that Bobo was assigned to the division's 407th Brigade Support Battalion and his slaying is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-751-3009 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

