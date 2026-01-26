SBS Transit Lodges Police Report After Car Allegedly Brake-Checks Bus, Obstructs Bus Lane in Singapore

Singapore Public transport operator SBS Transit has filed a police report after a car was allegedly driven in a dangerous manner in front of one of its buses along Geylang Road on January 23.

On Monday, January 26, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said that the car had entered the extreme left lane where bus service 51 was travelling before proceeding to drive slowly and brake abruptly multiple times. She added that there were no vehicles ahead of the car at the time.

"The car drove slowly while repeatedly braking abruptly in front of the bus, although there were no vehicles ahead," Wu said, as quoted by The Straits Times. A police report was made as the driver's actions posed "a potential safety risk to other road users, particularly to our bus commuters".

Footage of the incident, uploaded to TikTok on January 23, shows a silver car travelling slowly ahead of the bus along a five-lane stretch of Geylang Road. In the video, which has attracted more than 188,000 views, the bus driver can be heard remarking that the car was moving at around 10kmh.

The footage also shows the bus moving into the leftmost lane, with the car following closely behind before coming to a brief stop at a bus stop. No visible obstruction can be seen in front of the car in the video.

Under Land Transport Authority regulations, vehicles are not allowed to park within nine metres of a bus stop. In addition, normal bus lanes are restricted to buses only on weekdays between 7.30 am and 9.30 am, and 5 pm and 8 pm. It is not clear what time the incident occurred on January 23.

The police confirmed on January 26 that a report has been lodged and said investigations into the matter are still ongoing.