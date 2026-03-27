Sarah Ferguson Stripped of Freedom of City of York Title Over Jeffrey Epstein Links

Sarah Ferguson has been stripped of the "Freedom of the City of York" honour by city officials, as the authorities preferred to distance themselves from her reported links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision, taken during a council meeting at the historic Guildhall, brings to a close what local leaders described as an "embarrassing" chapter for the northern English city.

For the unversed, the honorary status, which dates back to centuries and is now largely ceremonial, was awarded to Ferguson in 1987, shortly after her marriage to Prince Andrew.

The move follows renewed scrutiny after documents surfaced detailing Ferguson's past association with Epstein, including financial support she reportedly received from him and remarks in which she described him as "the brother I have always wished for".

The revelations have intensified public and political pressure, particularly given that Epstein's criminal history had been widely known.

Claire Douglas, leader of the city council, said that the honour carried expectations of integrity and responsibility. She added that continued association with Epstein after his offences became public fell short of the standards expected from recipients of the title.

The vote, which lasted only a few minutes, was attended by a small number of residents, including retired teacher Helen Gibbons. While describing herself as a long-time supporter of the royal family, she said that the decision was justified considering the seriousness of the allegations.

York's "Freemen" status, once tied to privileges such as grazing rights, now serves as a symbolic recognition of individuals linked to the city. The British author's removal follows a similar action taken against Prince Andrew in 2022, also due to his connections to Epstein, who died in 2019.

The controversy has further damaged Ferguson's public image as several charities have distanced themselves from her. Sarah's Trust, the author's own organisation, have reportedly stopped operations earlier this year. Reports have also suggested that she may consider a high-profile media interview as scrutiny around her past associations continues.

However, the reactions among York residents have been mixed regarding this. While some people welcomed the move as necessary to preserve the city's reputation, others expressed indifference, citing more pressing concerns such as the cost of living. A few also voiced frustration at the continued focus on royal controversies.

Despite differing opinions, the council's decision takes a firm stance on accountability, even for longstanding public figures, as York seeks to move beyond such controversies.