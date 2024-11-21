Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Capable of Carrying Nuclear Warheads on Ukraine for First Time, Kyiv Claims

Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile during its attack on Ukraine on Thursday, according to Kyiv's air force, in the first reported use of such a powerful, nuclear-capable weapon with a range of thousands of kilometers in the war. The attack has raised concerns of a bigger conflict with Putin's military.

The air force's announcement came shortly after Ukraine targeted locations within Russia using missiles supplied by the U.S. and Britain earlier this week. Moscow had earlier warned that such actions would be considered a major escalation in the 33-month-old war. Russia, which began its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, did not immediately comment on the air force statement.

Russia Fires ICMB

Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are powerful strategic weapons designed to carry nuclear warheads and play a crucial role in Russia's nuclear defense strategy. The Ukrainians did not reveal the type of warhead or missile used in the attack, and there was no indication that it carried a nuclear payload.

According to Ukraine's air force, the Russian missile strike targeted critical infrastructure and businesses in the east-central city of Dnipro.

While the air force did not specify the ICBM's exact target or the extent of the damage, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said that the attack damaged an industrial facility and triggered fires in Dnipro, injuring two people.

Russia also launched a Kinzhal hypersonic missile and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles, of which six were intercepted, according to Ukraine's air force.

The air force said, "In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation," though it did not provide details about the type of ICBM used.

Defense Express, a Ukrainian defense consultancy, raised questions about whether the United States, Kyiv's primary international ally, had been notified about the missile launch in advance.

"It is also a question of whether the United States was warned about the launch and its direction, as the announcement of such launches is a prerequisite for preventing the triggering of a missile warning system and the launch of missiles in response," Defence Express wrote after the air force statement.

Fears of WWIII Grow

Tensions escalated this week as the war marked its 1,000th day. Russian war correspondents on Telegram and an official said that Kyiv launched British Storm Shadow cruise missiles into Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's General Staff denied having any information on the matter, and Russia did not immediately confirm the attacks. The level of damage caused remains unclear.

On Tuesday, Ukraine fired U.S. ATACMS missiles into Russian territory after President Biden authorized their use, just two months before his term ends and Donald Trump potentially returns to office.

Trump has vowed to end the war, though he has not detailed how, and has criticized the billions of dollars in aid provided to Ukraine under Biden's leadership. Both sides believe Trump is likely to push for peace talks, which have not taken place since the early months of the war. They are positioning themselves strategically ahead of any potential negotiations.

Moscow has warned that using Western-made weapons to strike Russian territory far from the border would significantly escalate the conflict. Kyiv, on the other hand, argues it needs these capabilities to defend itself by targeting Russian rear bases that support the invasion.

On Wednesday, the U.S. temporarily closed its embassy in Kyiv, citing the threat of a major air attack. The embassy reopened the next day.