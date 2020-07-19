Russia on Sunday confirmed 6,109 new cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 and 95 more deaths. The countrywide tally of the infections has risen to 771,546 cases, the coronavirus crisis response of the European nation stated. The death toll now stands at 12,342 and 550,344 people recovered.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 14.3 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 602,000 people globally in more than 170 countries.

COVID-19 in Russia

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country due to the outbreak followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)