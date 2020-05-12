Russia confirmed that 10,899 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Tuesday taking the total number off the infection cases in the country past that of Britain to 232,243, the third-highest in the world.

Coronavirus in Russia

The country's coronavirus response centre said the death toll from the virus rose by 107 people to 2,116. Russia puts the continued daily rise in cases down to widespread testing. It has carried out more than 5.8 million tests.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 280,000 people globally and infecting over 4.1 million people worldwide. The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic.

(With agency inputs)