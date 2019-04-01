American rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead near a clothing store he was associated with in Los Angeles, police said.

Two other people were injured in the shooting at 3.20 p.m. on Sunday, CNN quoted the Los Angeles Police Department as saying.

The incident occurred near a clothing store associated with the rapper, around the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

In a tweet, the department said it has no information about the suspect.

The rapper's last message on Twitter read: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

In 2010, Hussle founded the record label All Money In, which he debuted with the release of "The Marathon", the rapper's fifth official mixtape. His 2013 "Crenshaw" release sold more than a thousand cassettes each priced at $100, according to his Press Atlantic Records biography.

The next year, he performed across the country in his Crenshaw Tour.

Hussle teamed up with dozens of successful artists, including Kendrick Lamar Drake, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Meek Mill and Young Thug.

After news of his death, dozens of celebrities expressed their shock and condolences on social media, CNN reported.

"My spirit is shaken by this," pop-star Rihanna wrote on Twitter. "Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I'm so sorry this happened to you."

"Sad, mad and disappointed about my guy," rapper Ice Cube tweeted.

Drake, who had collaborated with Hussle, said on Instagram that he had recently met the artist for the "first time in years" and they said they would work on a new song together this year.