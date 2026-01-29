PM Lawrence Wong to Deliver Singapore Budget 2026 Statement on Feb 12

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore's Budget 2026 statement in Parliament on February 12 at 3.30 pm, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Thursday, January 29.

The Budget statement will be broadcast live on Channel 5 and aired on radio via CNA938 and Capital 958. It will also be streamed across multiple online platforms, including the websites, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok pages of CNA and 8 World.

Viewers will also be able to watch the statement on the Ministry of Digital Development and Information's YouTube Parliament livestream, as well as Wong's personal YouTube channel. MOF said updates from the Budget speech will be shared on its social media platforms.

After the statement is delivered, members of the public can access the full Budget on the Singapore Budget website or MOF's Budget webpage. They may also subscribe through the site to receive the complete Budget statement.

The public will have opportunities to provide feedback on Budget 2026 through REACH's Budget microsite, as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages. REACH, the government's feedback and engagement unit, will also organise three in-person Budget conversations in English, Mandarin and Malay on February 19, March 18 and March 24 respectively.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah and REACH chairman Tan Kiat How will participate in the February 19 session. Tan is also Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health.

The March 18 session will be attended by Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon, alongside REACH deputy chairperson Eric Chua. Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim will join the March 24 session, together with REACH deputy chairperson and Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health Rahayu Mahzam. Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and National Development Syed Harun Alhabsyi will also be present.

In addition to these sessions, REACH will conduct a series of engagements, including physical listening points, to gather public views on the Budget. Details of these engagements will be available on REACH's Budget 2026 microsite.

The People's Association and its grassroots organisations will also hold post-Budget dialogues to engage residents and gather feedback. Interested residents can visit the People's Association website for more information on how to take part.