Paris Hilton Was Sexually Abused At Utah School; Claims Staffers Used To Put Their Fingers Inside Girl Students Including Her

Socialite Paris Hilton has claimed that she was sexually abused during her school days in Utah. She revealed that Provo Canyon School used to forcefully perform cervical exams on girl students including her.

Hilton revealed that early in the morning around 3-4, medical exams used to be performed on her and other girls by some unknown staffers.

"Very late at night, this would be around like 3 or 4 in the morning, they would take me and other girls into this room and they would perform medical exams," Hilton, 41, claimed in a New York Times article published Tuesday.

There were no doctors to oversee the medical exams, according to Hilton. She alleged that "a couple of different staff members would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us."

Hilton revealed that at that time she didn't know what was that but she confirmed that it was really scary for her.

" I don't know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor. And it was really scary, and it's something that I really had blocked out for many years," she said in the video interview.

"But it's coming back all the time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse," she added.

She also explained the horrific moments on Twitter, where Hilton pointed out that she was forced to lie on a padded table. Her legs were spread and she was forced to give cervical exam.

"I cried while they held me down & said, 'No!' They just said, 'Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you'll go to Obs. It's important to open up about these painful moments so I can heal & help put an end to this abuse," said Hilton on Twitter.

When she was 16 years old, Rick and Kathy Hilton sent their oldest daughter to Provo Canyon School in Utah due to her rebellious nature. She was there for 11 months before being brought back home, according to New York Post.

