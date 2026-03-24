Prince Andrew installs a mobile home at Sandringham for staff housing.

The move precedes relocation to Marsh Farm after renovation completion.

Shift follows loss of titles and exit from Royal Lodge residence.

Temporary stay reflects ongoing security and support requirements.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York and younger brother of King Charles III, has installed a mobile home on the grounds of Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk to house round-the-clock staff, Hello! The magazine reported on Sunday.

The arrangement reflects both the practical limitations of the modest five-bedroom property, originally built as a simple retreat for the late Duke of Edinburgh, and the continuing requirement for security and personal support for a man who, despite the loss of all his royal titles, remains a member of the royal family.

The mobile home is a temporary measure. Andrew is expected to move to his permanent residence, Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom farmhouse approximately seven miles from the main Sandringham house, after the Easter holidays, once renovation work is complete. Contractors and removal vans have been sighted at Marsh Farm throughout recent weeks. Royal insiders told Hello!'s Right Royal Podcast that Andrew could move in even before Easter.

From 30 Rooms to Five: A Royal Fall From Grace

The journey from Royal Lodge to Marsh Farm represents one of the most dramatic reversals of fortune in modern royal history. Andrew had lived at Royal Lodge, a 30-room Grade II listed mansion in Windsor Great Park, with a chapel, swimming pool, outdoor terrace, and 40 hectares of grounds, since 2004, when the Crown Estate granted him a 75-year lease. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, lived there with him long after their divorce. Their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, grew up there.

In October 2025, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles had initiated formal proceedings to strip Andrew of his remaining titles, including 'Prince,' and formally served notice to surrender his Royal Lodge lease. The trigger was the ongoing fallout from his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, compounded by the release of three million pages of US Department of Justice Epstein documents in January 2026. Andrew vacated the Royal Lodge in February 2026.

A Crown Estate report found the property was so dilapidated from years of deferred maintenance that Andrew was "likely" owed no compensation despite having originally been entitled to £488,000 for surrendering the lease early.

Wood Farm: Philip's Retreat, Andrew's Waiting Room

Wood Farm, where Andrew is currently staying, has a quiet place in royal history. The late Prince Philip chose it as his permanent home after he retired from public duties in 2017, preferring its simplicity and privacy to the main house. The Queen and Philip used it together when they were the only two remaining on the Sandringham estate during quieter periods. It is located on the remote outskirts of the estate, outside the village of Wolferton, close to the Norfolk coast.

Princess Anne reportedly offered to house Andrew at her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire by phone on Christmas Day 2025, when Andrew was excluded from the usual Sandringham family Christmas for the first time. However, Anne's offer was later revoked as her distress over his Epstein associations reportedly deepened.

Marsh Farm, Andrew's designated permanent home, is a fraction of the size of Royal Lodge. He will share his arrival there with the Queen's two corgis, Sandy and Muick, which he has cared for since the late Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022.

The Sandringham estate operates a strict no-cats policy to protect pheasant fledglings bred for the estate shoot, a rule that will not trouble Andrew, a known dog lover. His daughter, Princess Eugenie, has separately declined to allow her mother, Sarah Ferguson, to move in with her. The mobile home in the Norfolk grounds stands as the latest physical symbol of a fall from royal grace that shows no sign of ending.