Pakistan has confirmed the lowest single-day rise pf coronavirus or COVID-19 death tally in the last three months, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on the National Health Services, Zafar Mirza mentioned.

The country registered 20 new deaths on Monday, which is an 87 percent decrease in deaths related to the novel virus, as per Mirza, who added that the nation witnessed a peak with 153 fatalities on June 20, as reported by The Express Tribune.

COVID-19 in Pakistan

The country has so far reported 274,288 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 241,025 recoveries and 5,842 deaths nationwide. A total of 1,890,236 tests have been carried out thus far, according to government data. In the past 24 hours, Pakistan reported 1,176 confirmed cases, 3,529 recoveries and 20 deaths.

Around 22,056 tests were carried out during this time. In the past couple of weeks, government officials have pointed at the reduction in the number of reported cases as well as in the number of recorded deaths as indicators that the government induced measures are working and the pandemic situation is improving in the country.

According to government data, the COVID-19 curve is taking a downward turn. However, authorities have expressed concerns that if precautionary measures are flouted during Eidul Azha, the pandemic may again take a turn for the worse.

