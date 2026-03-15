Over 20 Doctors, Dentists in Singapore Found Practising Without Valid Registration from 2023 to 2025

More than 20 doctors and dentists in Singapore were found to have practised without valid registration or with expired practising certificates between 2023 and 2025, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

However, the ministry said that no patients were harmed in any of the cases reported and investigated during this period.

MOH told The Straits Times that the practitioners involved were formally trained professionals whose credentials had lapsed mainly due to administrative issues rather than problems related to their clinical competence. In several instances, the practitioners had continued working unintentionally after their practising certificates had expired.

The cases prompted the ministry to issue a circular on February 6 reminding healthcare service providers to ensure stricter checks when employing or engaging medical professionals.

The notice was sent to licensees under the Healthcare Services Act, including general practitioner clinics and dental practices.

In the circular, Raymond Chua said the ministry had been informed that some licensees might not be carrying out sufficient checks to verify whether doctors or dentists they hire are properly registered and hold valid practising certificates.

He noted that this concern was particularly relevant for clinics engaging locum doctors or dentists on a temporary basis. MOH stressed that verifying a practitioner's credentials is a mandatory requirement, and clinics that fail to conduct proper checks could face investigation and enforcement action.

According to the ministry, the cases were split roughly evenly between doctors and dentists. Investigations have concluded for most of them, and warnings were issued to 19 practitioners. The remaining cases are still being investigated.

MOH added that the majority of the cases were detected during routine checks carried out by the Singapore Medical Council and the Singapore Dental Council.

The ministry noted that these incidents differ from past cases involving unqualified individuals carrying out medical procedures. In one such case in 2018, an untrained person administered Botox injections during a training course on dermal fillers. The individual was later jailed for two months, while the aesthetic doctor who allowed the procedure was fined.

Under Singapore law, doctors and dentists who practise without proper registration or a valid practising certificate can be charged under the Medical Registration Act or the Dental Registration Act. Offenders may face fines, imprisonment, or both.

To maintain a valid practising certificate, healthcare professionals must fulfil continuing professional education requirements, such as attending academic events, publishing research or completing training courses.

Similar registration and certification requirements also apply to other healthcare professionals, including nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists, optometrists and opticians. MOH said no cases involving these other professionals were investigated during the same period.

Members of the public who wish to check whether a healthcare professional is properly registered can do so through the Health Professionals Portal. MOH advised patients with concerns about a practitioner's credentials to contact the ministry and provide relevant information.