Olivia Nuzzi Was Initially Put Off by RFK Jr But Later Had 'Incredible' FaceTime Sexual Encounters and Said They Were in Love

Olivia Nuzzi was initially put off by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. when he tried to grab her hand during an interview, but he eventually charmed her, leading to what sources describe as "incredible" FaceTime sex. According to Page Six, these shocking details emerged as the aftermath of their relationship unfolds.

Friends revealed to the New York Post that Nuzzi, 31, shared that they had engaged in passionate FaceTime sex sessions, with the journalist reportedly impressed by the 70-year-old RFK Jr.'s "sexual stamina." Both Nuzzi and RFK Jr have confirmed that they first met when the New York magazine reporter was writing a profile on the aspiring politician for the magazine.

Steamy Online Sex Sessions

Nuzzi, who has now been placed on leave, admitted that their conversations "became personal," though she denied that their relationship ever became physical. However sources have refuted her narrative.

"Olivia told multiple people that they told each other they loved each other [over the phone] every time they talked," an insider added.

Their relationship started when Nuzzi met the married Kennedy heir at his Brentwood home, where they went hiking as part of the profile she was writing.

Multiple sources claim that RFK Jr. tried to grab Nuzzi's arm or hold her hand, which repelled her, leading her to bring up her then-fiancé, Ryan Lizza.

Nuzzi reportedly later shared details of the hand-holding attempt with a colleague, who also described a similar experience with RFK Jr. and labeled it "creepy," according to the New York Post.

However, the former presidential candidate is said to have explained his behavior by saying he wanted to share something with Nuzzi but was uncertain about how openly he could speak.

In the weeks following the first interview, RFK Jr. reportedly began "love-bombing" Nuzzi. "He's done it to lots of women — claimed he can't live without them. He told Olivia they'd be together after the election," a source said.

Nuzzi is said to have become "infatuated" with the former presidential candidate, with those close to her noticing a shift in her behavior during their interactions. Her former fiancé is believed to have found out the relationship in August.

A Sexting Affair and a Break Up

Lizza and Nuzzi got engaged in 2022 but have since ended their relationship amid the alleged sexting scandal. He and RFK Jr. reportedly had a "heated" call regarding the alleged affair, according to Vanity Fair.

RFK Jr.'s team has described Nuzzi as the instigator and is reportedly considering legal action against her.

Mutual friend Jessica Reed Kraus told the New York Post that Nuzzi was "bombarding" the former presidential hopeful with nude photos, and that RFK Jr. tried to block her number multiple times.

Kraus claims Nuzzi pleaded with RFK Jr. to unblock her to discuss the article, only to follow up with a series of provocative pictures.

Security expert Gavin de Becker, hired by RFK Jr. for an investigation, also noted that the aspiring politician was being "chased by porn." "This had nothing to do with romance," de Becker said. Kraus indicated that a civil or criminal lawsuit is on the horizon.

A source told the New York Post that Nuzzi was "the aggressor," but stressed that " both parties were aware of how high-pressure and high-risk the circumstances were and for that reason, their communication was very on and off."

Nuzzi has been placed on leave from New York magazine while an investigation is underway, although the outlet said that no bias in her reporting has been found thus far.