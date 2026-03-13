Newlywed Cyclist Dies After Lorry Accident in Singapore's Eunos While Heading to Market

A 45-year-old cyclist who had married just four months ago died in hospital after an accident involving a lorry in Eunos on Tuesday, March 10.

The woman, identified as Li Ruifei (transliteration), was cycling to the Geylang Serai Market when the accident occurred at the junction of Jalan Ubi and Sims Avenue, according to a report by Shin Min Daily News.

Li's husband, who gave his surname as Zhang, said the couple had tied the knot in China in November 2025. The 55-year-old told the Chinese-language publication that they had been hosting guests at their home on the day of the accident, and Li had planned to prepare additional dishes for a group dinner and so she had decided to cycle to the nearby market to buy seafood.

"We would usually cycle together to buy groceries," Zhang told Shin Min Daily News. "She went alone that day, but half an hour later... she was no more."

Zhang said that he got to know about the accident when he tried calling his wife and a doctor answered the phone instead. When he arrived at the hospital, he was told that Li had sustained severe injuries and had "shown no signs of life" when she was brought in.

Later, when Zhang collected his wife's belongings from the hospital, he discovered her blood-stained clothes. Banknotes that had been kept in her back pocket were also marked with traces of blood, he said.

Zhang has since appealed for witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage of the accident to come forward, in hopes of learning more about what happened.

The police confirmed that they were informed about the accident at about 11.25 am on March 10.

A 69-year-old male lorry driver is currently assisting with ongoing police investigations.