New Mystery Woman With Tom Cruise; Mission Impossible Star Joined By Unknown Brunette at Adele Concert

Tom Cruise has been spotted with a new mystery woman at Adele's concert in Hyde Park, London on Friday. Mission Impossible star was seen with the mystery brunette at the park. The Maverick actor was spotted walking with the unknown woman, who wore a pink sweater and flared trousers.

Tom's appearance with another woman comes as it was also reported he had been dumped by Hayley Atwell, his Mission Impossible co-star.

Tom Has Been Dumped By Hayley Atwell

Hayley is now believed to have moved on with Ned Wolfgang Kelly, a self-styled pagan, after splitting with Tom for the second time.

Who's Mystery Woman?

The actor's companion sported a pink Gucci cardigan, flared jeans and trainers, while Tom cut a dapper figure in black jeans and a jacket. The Top Gun star and Hayley reportedly broke up in June, just a few months after getting back together following their first split in 2021.

"Unfortunately it hasn't worked out for them. They have now decided they are better as friends. They get on really well, and have fantastic chemistry, which is why they decided to quietly give the relationship another try earlier this year," a source told The Sun.

"What was working behind closed doors didn't work out so well when it was made public, and the fanfare around them as a couple exploded again," according to the insider.

Tom had been trying to keep his personal life hidden after his split with Katie Holmes in 2012.

The actor famously jumped on Oprah Winfrey's sofa telling the host how much in love he was with the actress, but things fell apart shortly after the birth of their daughter, Suri in 2006, according to The Mirror.

However, the Hollywood icon previously revealed that he "didn't expect" his wife to file for divorce. There were rumors Katie left the actor because she wanted to remove Suri from any influence of the Church of Scientology, said the report.