MSS Warns of More Warm Days in Singapore in Second Half of March

The Meteorological Service Singapore announced on Monday, March 16, that Singapore is expected to experience warmer and drier conditions over the next two weeks, with temperatures climbing higher than those recorded earlier this month.

The agency said that the second half of March is likely to bring more warm days compared with the first fortnight. Daily maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 34°C and 35°C, though temperatures may occasionally exceed 35°C when cloud cover is minimal.

Rainfall during this period is also expected to be below average across most parts of the island. Despite the generally dry outlook, the weather service noted that short thundery showers could still develop over some areas on certain afternoons. Toward the final week of March, Singapore may experience several particularly warm and dry days.

According to the weather agency, the prevailing north-east monsoon conditions seen in early March are expected to continue over the coming fortnight. Winds during this period are forecast to blow mainly from the north-west or north-east.

Weather data from the first half of March showed daily maximum temperatures hovering around 34°C on most days. The highest temperature recorded during that period was 35.3°C on March 11 on Sentosa Island.

Heavy thundery showers were also observed earlier in the month. On March 6, strong solar heating combined with converging winds triggered intense rainfall over the southern and western parts of Singapore in the late afternoon and evening. The area around Clementi Stadium recorded 74.4mm of rain that day, the highest rainfall level during the two-week period.

Rainfall distribution across the island varied significantly. The vicinity around Somerset recorded rainfall levels about 15% above average, while most other areas saw below-average precipitation. In contrast, the region around Sembawang experienced one of the driest conditions, with rainfall levels measured at 71% below the usual average.