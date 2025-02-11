Motley Crue Singer Vince Neil's Private Jet Crashes into Another Plane on Arizona Runway, Leaving One Person Dead [WATCH]

At least one person died and several others were injured after two planes – including a private jet owned by Mötley Crue lead singer Vince Neil--collided on the runway at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday afternoon. Neil's girlfriend, Rain Andreani, was also on board the plane at the time of collision.

According to a source who spoke with TMZ, the 64-year-old singer's girlfriend, Andreani, 43, and her friend Ashley survived the crash and were taken to the hospital following the tragedy. The incident occurred before 3 p.m. when a Learjet 35A, registered to Neil's company Chromed in Hollywood, "veered off the runway after landing," the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Killed on the Runway

The Learjet collided with a parked Gulfstream 200 on a nearby ramp, according to AZ Family. Officials reported that four people were aboard the Learjet, which had arrived from Austin, while one person was inside the Gulfstream.

Neil was not on the aircraft at the time of the accident, his attorney confirmed. The jet had two pilots and two unidentified passengers onboard, the lawyer told a local news outlet.

Sources told the outlet that Andreani sustained five broken ribs in the crash, but the pet dogs she and her friend brought along remained unharmed.

"Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today," Neil's lawyer said.

Worrick Robinson Law, the firm representing the heavy metal vocalist, released a statement Monday confirming the heartbreaking details of the incident.

"At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport," the firm said. "For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane.

"On board Mr. Neil's plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane. More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation."

Tragedy on Runway

According to WTVF, the Learjet is registered under Chromed in Hollywood, a company based in Wyoming. The principal agent listed for the business is Mötley Crue's Vince Neil, with a mailing address in Franklin, Tennessee.

Scottsdale Fire Department Captain Dave Folio said that emergency teams are still in the process of recovering the body of the victim who lost their life in the crash.

Photos from the scene captured a jet resting on the tarmac without its landing gear, positioned near the other aircraft, while emergency responders and vehicles stood nearby.

This accident is the latest in a series of recent airport and aviation incidents—some with devastating consequences—that have heightened concerns among travelers nationwide.

On January 29, a tragic midair collision between a U.S. Army helicopter and an American Airlines jet at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., resulted in 67 fatalities.

Just two days later, a jet carrying six passengers crashed onto a busy street in Philadelphia, erupting into flames and killing everyone onboard, as well as one person on the ground.

That same weekend, the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system, which delivers vital updates on potential hazards, experienced an outage that lasted through the night.