More Singaporeans to Benefit from Expanded Matching Schemes for Retirement, Healthcare Savings in 2026

More Singaporeans will qualify for government matching contributions when topping up their retirement and healthcare savings under expanded schemes from 2026, according to a joint statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board on Monday, January 26.

The enhancements apply to the Matched Retirement Savings Scheme (MRSS) and the Matched MediSave Scheme, both of which are aimed at helping eligible citizens strengthen their long-term financial security.

Under these schemes, the Government provides matching grants when eligible CPF members make cash top-ups to their Retirement Account, Special Account or MediSave Account.

In 2026, about 750,000 Singaporeans are expected to be eligible for the expanded MRSS. This follows strong take-up in recent years, with more than 250,000 members receiving matching grants in 2025, up from 103,000 beneficiaries in 2024.

The scheme was first introduced in 2021 to support seniors with lower retirement savings and was enhanced in 2025 by removing the age cap of 70 and raising the annual matching limit to S$2,000, with a lifetime cap of S$20,000.

As a result of these changes, a total of S$456 million in matching grants was credited to the Retirement Accounts of eligible members in 2025, a significant increase from the S$61 million disbursed the year before.

The scheme benefits Singapore citizens aged 55 and above whose Retirement Account savings fall below the Basic Retirement Sum (BRS) for the year. In 2026, those with combined Retirement, Ordinary and Special Account savings of less than S$110,200—the current BRS—will qualify.

From January 1, the MRSS has also been extended to include eligible Singaporeans with disabilities of all ages. This includes those below 55 with Ordinary and Special Account savings below the BRS, among other criteria.

The authorities said the move will allow younger persons with disabilities to start building retirement savings earlier through cash top-ups to their Special Account. Eligible individuals with disabilities can receive dollar-for-dollar matching grants of up to S$2,000 annually, subject to the same S$20,000 lifetime cap.

In addition, around 185,000 Singaporeans are eligible for the new Matched MediSave Scheme, which was launched on Jan 1 as a five-year pilot programme. Under this scheme, the Government will match cash top-ups to the MediSave Accounts of eligible citizens up to S$1,000 per year.

The scheme targets Singaporeans aged 55 to 70 with MediSave balances below half of the prevailing Basic Healthcare Sum (BHS). In 2026, those with less than S$39,500 in their MediSave Account will qualify, based on the current BHS of S$79,000.

The Matched MediSave Scheme was first announced at Budget 2025 and will run until 2030. Top-ups that receive government matching grants under either scheme will not qualify for personal income tax relief.

About 165,000 CPF members are eligible for both schemes and could receive up to S$3,000 in total matching grants for top-ups made in 2026.

The authorities said members and their families may wish to consider which scheme best suits their needs, especially if resources are limited. Those looking to boost retirement income may prefer topping up their Retirement Account, while those anticipating higher healthcare expenses may find greater benefit in strengthening their MediSave savings.

Eligible CPF members will be informed of their eligibility from the end of January via e-mail or letter. Matching grants for qualifying cash top-ups made by December 31 will be automatically credited to members' CPF accounts at the beginning of 2027.