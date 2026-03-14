More Than 80 Arrested, Drugs Worth Over S$73,000 Seized in Singapore Anti-Drug Operation

More than 80 suspected drug offenders were arrested and drugs worth over S$73,400 were seized during a five-day islandwide operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

In a statement issued on Friday, March 13, CNB said that the operation took place between March 9 and 13 and covered several areas across Singapore, including Buangkok, Balestier, Choa Chu Kang and Toa Payoh.

During the enforcement blitz, officers seized around 1.5kg of cannabis, 169g of methamphetamine, which is commonly known as Ice, 5g of heroin, 1g of ketamine, one Erimin-5 tablet and five bottles of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

According to CNB, the heroin, Ice and cannabis confiscated could potentially feed the addictions of 314 drug abusers for a week.

A total of 84 suspects were arrested in the operation, including a 27-year-old foreigner who was detained on the morning of March 11 in a commercial building in Kaki Bukit for suspected drug trafficking offences. CNB officers found about 520g of cannabis, 17g of Ice and drug paraphernalia in various locations within the building.

In a separate raid conducted the next morning, officers targeted two hotel rooms in Lorong 8 Geylang. A 35-year-old man was arrested in one of the rooms, where officers recovered about 64g of cannabis, a small amount of Ice and drug-related paraphernalia.

At around the same time, CNB officers forced entry into another room and arrested two people, including a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, for suspected drug offences. CNB said the man resisted arrest and put up a violent struggle, prompting officers to use necessary force to restrain him.

The pair were also seen throwing items out of the room window before they were apprehended. The items were later recovered and identified as drug paraphernalia.

Under Singapore law, anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, which is classified as a controlled drug, may face the mandatory death penalty.

Meanwhile, the investigations into the drug activities of all those arrested are still ongoing.