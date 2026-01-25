Man, 33, Arrested for Disorderly Behaviour After Harassing Staff at Singapore's River Valley High School

A man was arrested on January 23 for disorderly behaviour after he allegedly harassed staff at River Valley High School.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said that they were alerted to an alleged case of harassment at the school at about 4.20 pm. Officers were deployed to the scene to manage the situation.

In a note to parents that was later shared with the portal, school principal Choy Wai Yin said that all staff and students were safe. She explained that the incident involved a visitor at the school's general office and required police assistance. School staff acted promptly and worked closely with the police to bring the situation under control, she added, stressing that the safety and well-being of students remained the school's top priority.

The police said the 33-year-old man was uncooperative and refused to provide his personal particulars when asked. He allegedly raised his voice, shouted at officers and challenged them. Despite being given several warnings, he continued to disregard police instructions and was subsequently arrested for disorderly behaviour.

No weapons were involved and no injuries were reported, the police said.

According to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, the man had gone to the school to look for a teacher and refused to leave when told to do so, prompting staff to call the police. Photos circulating on social media platform Xiaohongshu showed a man in a white shirt being escorted by multiple police officers into a vehicle, while another image appeared to show him being restrained on the ground by officers.

The police investigations are still ongoing.