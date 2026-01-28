Malaysia's Johor Peatland Fire Prompts Water Bombing as Singapore Monitors Haze Risk

Johor's fire and rescue department will carry out water bombing operations on Wednesday, January 28, to contain a peatland fire in Pengerang that has been burning since last Friday, as authorities in Singapore monitor the situation amid concerns over potential haze drifting south.

The Johor department said 52% of the 99.55 hectares affected — an area roughly equivalent to 120 football fields — has been brought under control. The blaze spread quickly due to dry and windy conditions, sending thick smoke into nearby residential areas, including Taman Bayu Damai, according to local media reports.

The fire initially affected about five hectares before expanding, forcing the evacuation of 153 residents from 50 families. They are currently being housed at two relief centres. A firefighter sustained burn injuries while battling the blaze, while residents reported breathing difficulties and reduced visibility as dense white smoke and a strong burning smell blanketed housing areas.

Firefighting efforts on the ground have been hampered by limited water sources and difficult access to the peatland, the Johor fire department said.

A drone unit has been deployed to assess the spread of the fire and terrain conditions. A total of 26 firefighters are involved in the operation, supported by equipment such as a fire rescue tender, a mobile pumping unit and a three-tonne lorry.

Several federal agencies, including the Royal Malaysian Police, civil defence force and the department of irrigation and drainage, are assisting.

To strengthen containment efforts, a helicopter will be deployed for water bombing on Wednesday. The aircraft, which will depart from a central airbase in Selangor, is crewed by two pilots and 13 personnel and fitted with a 1,590-litre collapsible water container known as a Bambi Bucket.

Authorities said the helicopter will also be used to conduct an aerial survey to guide further firefighting operations.

The situation has drawn attention in Singapore, where air quality has been affected. As at 6 pm on Tuesday, January 27, Singapore's 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index ranged from 39 to 61, within the Good to Moderate range, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 27, the NEA said dense cloud cover had obstructed satellite views north of Singapore, limiting the detection of hotspots.

The agency added that with dry weather expected, prevailing winds from the north and northeast could carry smoke haze from persistent fires towards Singapore. It said it will continue to monitor regional fire activity and air quality closely.

Peatlands are wetlands made up of partially decayed organic matter and are known to store large amounts of carbon. When they burn, they can smoulder underground for long periods and are particularly difficult to extinguish, often contributing to prolonged haze episodes that can affect neighbouring regions.