The prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe is going to consult with experts at a meeting to be held on Monday for extending the national state of emergency due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak until May 31, NHK reported on Sunday.

The government will also be discussing further action on hoe to contain the spread of the deadly novel virus in the country which has infected 15,589 and killed 530 in the nation.

Japan probably will declare an extension of the state of emergency

Japan is expected to declare the extension of the state of emergency after the meeting, and Abe will hold a news conference in the evening to address the nation about the pandemic. The current state of emergency is set to expire on Wednesday, the last day of a week-long national holiday.

Japan's economy minister said earlier the country could also ease some of the current coronavirus-related curbs on economic activity by allowing places such as parks and museums to reopen, provided proper preventive measures were in place.

