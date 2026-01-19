Jacob Frey: Minneapolis Mayor Tears into Immigration Crackdown by ICE Agents as He Warns of Dangerous Clashes

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned the immigration enforcement push in his city, calling it a federal "invasion," and warned that it could lead to dangerous confrontations between local police and federal authorities. The Democrat urged people taking part in the protests to stay peaceful and supported their right to film ICE agents while they carry out immigration enforcement on city streets.

"We will not counter Donald Trump's chaos with our own brand of chaos here," a furious Frey told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "And we're not going to give them an excuse to do the thing that clearly they're trying to set up to do right now."

Slamming the Federal Government

"I never thought in a million years that we would be invaded by our own federal government," Frey added. The Trump administration started a crackdown across Minnesota last year after a large welfare fraud scandal stirred controversy in the state.

Since then, about 3,000 officers from ICE and the Border Patrol have been sent to Minneapolis, a city whose own police force is only about 600 strong. In addition, the administration is preparing around 1,500 military personnel who could be sent in, Reuters reported.

Last week, Frey warned that some residents were urging police officers to confront ICE agents directly on the streets.

"We can't have that in America," Frey insisted Sunday when pressed about that prior warning. "What we are hopeful for here is the judicial system to do its part to see that necessary check and balance."

Both Minnesota and Illinois have taken legal action against the Trump administration in an effort to force federal personnel out of their states.

President Trump has also suggested he might invoke the Insurrection Act — a law that allows the federal government to send in the National Guard — to bring troops into Minnesota, a move Frey described as a "shocking step."

Demand for Justice

Meanwhile, border official Tom Homan has said the administration may reduce the number of federal officers in the area if local authorities agree to let them use the city's jails. Frey avoided giving a direct answer when asked about that request.

"I don't think Homan understands the basic dynamic as to how stuff works in Minnesota here," Frey fired back, contending that Minneapolis is tough on crime. "But the bottom line is, as we know, this is not about safety. It's not about crime."

"This is about intimidation. And, in Minneapolis, we're not going to be intimidated."

The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into whether Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz conspired to interfere with federal immigration agents, a source familiar with the probe told reporters.

"We haven't received anything, a subpoena or otherwise," Frey told NBC News' "Meet the Press" about that report. "And obviously it would be deeply concerning if the federal government is targeting someone for [an action] that is quite literally my job."