Jacksonville Father Who Left His Baby on Intersection Before Running Him Over Because He Didn't Want the Child's Responsibility, Sentenced

A 21-year-old Florida man will spend the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty to the horrific death of his 8-month-old son. Justin Golden received the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison on Friday for vehicular homicide and aggravated manslaughter.

The sentencing follows a January incident that a judge described as a staggering display of indifference toward human life. "I have seen people exercise more care, caution and concern for a squirrel that darts into the roadway," the judge remarked during the proceedings.

Golden Said He 'Did Not Want to Be Responsible for the Child' Before Placing the Son in the Middle of the Intersection

The tragedy unfolded on the morning of January 25, while Golden and the child's mother were driving to a local Walmart. According to investigators, a heated argument broke out over "baby wipes and money."

When the mother exited the vehicle at an intersection to end the confrontation, Golden reportedly stated he "did not want to be responsible for the child." He then removed his son, Pablo, from the truck and sat the infant directly on the asphalt in the middle of the intersection. Golden returned to his GMC truck and drove away, running over the child in the process.

Incident Took Place in Front of Several Witnesses Who First Thought Golden was Disposing Off a 'Bag of Trash'

The incident was witnessed by several bystanders. One witness told authorities she initially thought Golden was discarding a "bag of trash" into the street, only realizing it was a baby when the child moved after being struck.

While Pablo was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was tragically pronounced dead. Golden was apprehended by police shortly after fleeing the scene.

"I Was the Monster"

During the hearing, Golden read an emotional statement taking full responsibility for the crime. While he maintained that he did not intend to kill his son, he admitted to his failure as a parent. "I was the monster who killed him," Golden told the court.

Despite pleas for leniency from the defense and Golden's family, the prosecution successfully argued that Golden knowingly placed the infant in extreme danger. The judge ultimately agreed, handing down the 30-year maximum sentence.